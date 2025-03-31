Car plows into 3 sheriff cruisers in Orange County

By KABC Staff

STANTON, California (KABC) — A driver was trapped after a wild crash in Stanton overnight that involved three Orange County sheriff cruisers.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Orangewood Avenue and Beach Boulevard, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were responding to a car fire when a different car that was traveling at high speed plowed into the patrol vehicles.

The deputies were not injured, but the driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A witness said firefighters had to cut the car open to free the driver.

