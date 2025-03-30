Skip to Content
How to help those affected by the Myanmar earthquake

By
March 29, 2025 9:09 AM
Published 9:07 AM

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday causing mass destruction. At least 1700 people are dead and thousands more injured.

The earthquake is the most powerful to strike Myanmar in over a century, ﻿according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Tremors were also felt in China and Thailand, which caused a building to collapse in Bangkok.

Aid groups are on the ground to help those affected. You can assist them by clicking HERE or using the form below.

