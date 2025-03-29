Woman accused of lighting fires inside home with disabled boyfriend inside faces arson charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say they got a call around 5:38 on Friday night about a woman who was holding a knife and appeared to be lighting fires inside her home with her boyfriend with disabilities inside.

When officers arrived at the home off of Concerto Drive, they saw the woman, Lisa Steele, lighting fires inside the house. Officers say she then "menaced" them with a knife.

The fires she lit only caused cosmetic damage.

Lisa Steele was then arrested for first-degree arson, attempted murder in the first degree and felony menacing.

Steele will go to court on Saturday at 5 p.m.