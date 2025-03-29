Small plane crashes into home near Minneapolis and ignites fire, officials say

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — A small plane crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Saturday afternoon, setting the house on fire, officials said.

The aircraft, a small executive transport plane capable of carrying six people, struck the home around 12:20 p.m. local time as it was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

There are no survivors from the small plane, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said at a news conference. It’s unclear how many people were onboard the plane.

No fatalities were reported from inside the house.

When the fire department arrived on scene, the incident commander saw a “fully involved structure fire,” Conway said.

There was no apparent aircraft in and around the area until after the fire was contained, he added.

“What we’re asking for right now is for the neighborhood to please give us a little opportunity to continue to process the scene and work through this. There were no occupant fatalities. Everybody was exited the home safely,” Conway said.

In a statement on X, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said: “My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely. Grateful to the first responders answering the call.”

At the news conference, Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston thanked Walz for “supporting us and providing resources to our city.”

“I will say that as a community and as a city, we’re very much going to surround the families that have been affected by this,” Winston said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, the FAA said. The NTSB will lead that probe and provide any updates.

The suburb of Brooklyn Park lies about 11 miles north of Minneapolis.

