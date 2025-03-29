Romance cut short; girlfriend of the man killed in Security-Widefield speaks about her loss

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- The girlfriend of the man killed in Security-Widefield earlier this week talked with KRDO13 for the first time.

The El Paso Sheriff's Office said a deputy was out patrolling when they came across a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near the intersection of Crawford Avenue and Withington Drive. The deputy said the man found in the passenger seat was dead.

Emily Casillas described Miguel Ramirez Quiroz as a loving father. The couple had been together for three years and shared a one-year-old son. The young couple had big plans for their future, their goal was to grow old together.

"We did want to get married. We did want more kids. At least we wanted three. He was waiting for my 21st birthday so that we could go to the casino together," said Casillas.

Their romance was cut short. Miguel was on his way home from the store when his car broke down, but due to the investigation, she couldn't tell us more. 29-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and false imprisonment. Emily said she's glad someone has been arrested.

"I'm glad that they caught him, that they got justice. But it doesn't bring him back. So, I would rather have him back, but it's at least a little bit of a help thinking that at least he's not a what, free," said Casillas.

The family has also created an online fundraiser. The money will be used to help out Emily and her son.