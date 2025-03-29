Police searches for missing work furlough inmate

By Jeremiah Estrada

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Police are searching for a Laumaka Work Furlough Center inmate after he failed to return Friday evening.

Jerwan Lalimo, 29, is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and terroristic threatening.

If convicted, he may face an escape charge which is Class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Lalimo is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. He is given pass privileges and community custody is the lowest classification status.

Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates. Inmates there are either actively seeking employment or working in the community.

Anyone with information on Lalimoʻs whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriffs Division at 808-586-1352.

