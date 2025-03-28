Vail Police searching for people who allegedly wrote anti-Semitic messages on Cybertruck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Vail Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three individuals accused of writing anti-Semitic messages in dirt on a Cybertruck.

According to a Facebook post by the Vail Police Department, an anti-Semitic symbol and message were written in dirt on the rear and sides of a Tesla Cybertruck. The vehicle was parked in the Lionshead Parking Structure, located at 395 South Frontage Road in Vail, Colorado.

Images from the Vail Police Department show three individuals approaching the vehicle at approximately 12:35 p.m. on March 25, 2025, and drawing the symbol and message.

Vail Police Department

Those with information related to the incident or the identity of the individuals pictured are asked to contact Officer Brian Flynn at 970-479-2201 or at bflynn@vail.gov. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.