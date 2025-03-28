Pueblo Police Department will no longer take accident reports in person

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting Monday, March 31, 2025, the Pueblo Police Department will no longer take traffic accident reports in person at the department.

The process for reporting traffic accidents is changing from in-person to online submissions through the State of Colorado crash reporting website, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

According to the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, the following types of crashes can be reported online: minor crashes with no injuries, all vehicles are able to be moved from the scene, drivers exchanged all information on scene, private property accidents, and wildlife-related accidents.

Drivers should go to dmv.colorado.gov/report-accident to report any of these types of accidents and scroll to “If a Police Officer Was Not Present at the Scene.” Click on "File A Crash Report Online" and fill out the reporting form and submit. You should save a copy for your records.

For accidents that require police assistance or don’t meet these criteria, drivers should call the Pueblo Police Department non-emergency line at 719-553-2502 or dial 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.

Reports of Hit & Runs will be accepted at the Pueblo Police Department lobby counter during normal business hours. Crashes involving commercial vehicles may also be reported at the department and will require the assistance of an officer.

Accidents reported on the State of Colorado website will not be investigated by the Pueblo Police Department, and no citations will be issued.

A video tutorial of the reporting process provided by the Pueblo Police Department can be found here.