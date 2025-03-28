One person taken to the hospital via helicopter after fire in Wahoo
By McKenzy Parsons
WAHOO, Neb. (KETV) — Nebraska fire crews found a victim while fighting a fire in Wahoo.
Wahoo Fire and EMS said around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday crews were dispatched to a fire north of Lake Wanahoo.
Multiple other fire departments were also dispatched to help.
While putting out the blaze, crews found a victim in the area that had been burned.
The person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
