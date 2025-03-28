One hospitalized after shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they're investigating after finding a man with a gunshot wound on the southeast side of the city.

On March 27 just after 9 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of South Chelton Road, just south of East Fountain Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital. No further details on his condition are known at this time.

Detectives with CSPD's assault unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, CSPD said. At this time, this is an active investigation.