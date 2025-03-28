Manitou Springs resident found guilty on multiple felony sexual assault charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After a two-year investigation by the Manitou Springs Police Department, a jury on March 26, 2025, found Manitou Springs resident, James Walter, guilty on multiple felony charges related to sexual assault on a child.

According to a Manitou Springs Police Department press release, the jury returned guilty verdicts on the following charges:

• Count 4: Sexual Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (Class 3 Felony)

• Count 6: Sexual Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (Class 3 Felony)

• Count 7: Sexual Assault – Submission by Force (Class 3 Felony)

• Count 8: Sexual Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (Class 3 Felony)

• Count 9: Sexual Assault on a Child (Class 4 Felony)

• Count 11: Aggravated Incest (Class 3 Felony)

The defendant was found not guilty on the following counts:

• Count 1: Sexual Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (Class 3 Felony)

• Count 2: Sexual Assault on a Child (Class 3 Felony)

• Count 10: Second-Degree Assault

Walter, who was initially arrested on February 2, 2022, was immediately remanded into custody following the verdict, according to the Police Department. They say sentencing is scheduled for June 26, 2025 with the El Paso County Judicial Branch.

“This verdict reflects the dedication and tireless work of our investigators,” said Chief Bill Otto, Manitou Springs Police Department. “We remain committed to seeking justice for victims and ensuring the safety of our community.”

The Manitou Springs Police Department does not release the names of victims in cases of sexual assault to protect their privacy.