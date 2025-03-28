Federal agents conduct worksite operation, dozens detained in unincorporated El Cajon

By Laura Acevedo , Tali Letoi

Click here for updates on this story

EL CAJON, California (KGTV) — Dozens of federal authorities swarmed a business in unincorporated El Cajon on Thursday afternoon.

Images from Sky 10 showed agents with Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, along with what appeared to be several other law enforcement agencies, outside San Diego Powder and Protective Coatings. The business is next to Gillespie Field.

ABC 10 News reporters outside San Diego Powder and Protective Coatings said they saw several people in handcuffs being led through what appeared to be makeshift processing areas.

A federal search warrant obtained by ABC 10 News claims that federal agents identified several people employed by SDPC without permission to work in the United States.

The warrant details what appears to be a month-long investigation into the business, including sources and concealed audio and video evidence.

The warrant alleges violations of harboring immigrants and employing people without authorization to work in the United States, along with fraud and misuse of visas and other documents.

According to the warrant, SDPC performs work under multiple contracts with the federal government. It states, “SDPC also performs work as a subcontractor where a prime contractor utilizes SDPC’s services to perform a portion of the work on a government contract, typically painting or applying coatings as part of a larger contract.”

The warrant provided specific examples of the investigation and detailed the work experience of several employees. In part, it states, “(the individual) was employed by presenting SDPC with fraudulent documents. It is my belief that if SDPC had used the E-Verify system to query (his) Social Security number and name, they would have promptly been informed that his employment authorization documents were fraudulent.”

ABC 10 News reporter Laura Acevedo spoke with an employee of the company who says he arrived at work to see the scene unfolding.

“I don’t know what happened, to be honest with you,” Christian Rojas said. “I don’t know what happened. I’m a driver, so I was out on the road. So, when I got here, I saw all this was going on. I asked to come in, and they didn’t let me come. They didn’t want me to come in. I was like, well, I’m supposed to come in. I work here, so I have the company truck, and they told me if you come in we’re going to have to arrest you and take you with everybody.”

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations told ABC 10 News, “ICE, along with partner federal agencies, is actively conducting a targeted law enforcement operation pursuant to an ongoing criminal worksite enforcement investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs represents the area where the enforcement action took place. A spokesperson for her office said they’ve submitted inquiries to ICE and DHS to find out what’s going on and to ensure people’s rights and due process are being followed.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10 News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.