CSPD releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released body cam footage of the March 11th officer-involved shooting that took place in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 3:36 p.m., CSPD says they received a call regarding a reported road rage incident involving a firearm. While speaking with the reporting party, officers developed information on the suspect that led them to an apartment complex on Delta Drive, just west of South Academy Boulevard.

As previously reported, at around 9:30 p.m., CSPD said officers knocked on the door of the complex and announced themselves as police. According to the video, approximately twenty seconds later, the suspect opened the door with a raised handgun pointed at the officers. At least one officer fired at least one shot. No one was struck by the gunfire.

This video contains graphic descriptions and footage that may be disturbing to some individuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video is available here. Body worn camera footage begins at the 1:50 mark.

In the video, CSPD says that a short time later, officers were able to make contact with the suspect over the phone. The suspect the exited the apartment and officers were able to take him into custody without further incident.

CSPD says investigators recovered a nine millimeter Glock Model 19 from the scene.

The suspect, identified by CSPD as 42-year-old Avery Denton, was arrested for felony menacing and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The officer involved in this incident is identified as Officer Tanner Rickman, assigned to the Falcon Division. He has been employed by CSPD for nearly two years, according to the video.

In accordance with Colorado law, the police say the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded and is investigating the shooting. Once completed, the investigation will be sent to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office for a determination on whether the officer's use of force complied with Colorado law.