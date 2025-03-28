Skip to Content
News

CSFD responding to house fire in east Colorado Springs

CSFD
By
Updated
today at 9:47 AM
Published 8:29 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire at 252 South Murray Boulevard.

According to a post on CSFD's X account, Colorado Springs Fire crews are on scene working the structure fire. Crews have the bulk of the fire knocked down at this time.

Update: According to CSFD, the fire is out and fire investigators are on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A family of four and their three dogs will be displaced from the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue two of the dogs from inside the home and provide oxygen to one of them. The third dog was outside. No injuries were reported.

CSFD

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Stella Girkins

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content