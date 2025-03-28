CSFD responding to house fire in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire at 252 South Murray Boulevard.

According to a post on CSFD's X account, Colorado Springs Fire crews are on scene working the structure fire. Crews have the bulk of the fire knocked down at this time.

Update: According to CSFD, the fire is out and fire investigators are on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A family of four and their three dogs will be displaced from the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue two of the dogs from inside the home and provide oxygen to one of them. The third dog was outside. No injuries were reported.