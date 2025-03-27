On first Asia trip, US defense chief Hegseth calls for ‘deterrence’ in face of China ‘threats’

By Simone McCarthy, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Deterrence is necessary in Asia in the face of “threats from the Communist Chinese,” US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in Manila on Friday as he opened his first visit to Asia in his role under a cloud of scrutiny for discussing American war plans on Signal.

The US has an “ironclad commitment” to the US-Philippines alliance, Hegseth said in opening remarks ahead of a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Friends need to stand shoulder to shoulder to deter conflict and ensure there’s free navigation whether you call it the South China Sea or the West Philippine Sea,” Hegseth said, referring to the strategic, resource-rich waterway that China claims most of.

The defense chief visit comes as the Trump administration has signaled their aim to prioritize “deterring war with China.” Hegseth warned US allies in Europe earlier this year that Washington can no longer be primarily focused on security on that continent as it looks to its “peer competitor” in Asia and the US southern border.

The Philippines has been on the front lines of China’s increasingly aggressive posture in Asia. Beijing seeks to assert its claim over the bulk of the South China Sea, despite an international ruling denying its sovereignty over the waterway.

Hegseth will also visit US ally Japan during his tour, which comes as he seeks to tamp down controversy around his decision to share information about US military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on the commercial messaging app Signal.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.