Loud noise in Clive revealed to be B-1 Lancer bomber

By Todd Magel

Click here for updates on this story

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A loud noise caught on a Ring camera in Clive startled homeowners, shook houses and woke up children across the metro area Tuesday night.

“Our house shook,” said Becky Atterberg of West Des Moines.

“I thought it was going to hit our house,” said Gianna Pagano of West Des Moines.

A Ring camera captured the sound of a long, loud noise in the metro, creating a lot of chatter on social media. People were startled, curious and scared.

“It’s very, very loud, like, louder than I’ve ever heard before. Noise just was booming through the atmosphere. I literally thought something was going to crash into our house,” said Atterberg.

Atterberg checked her phone to see other people on a Ring camera app commenting on what she had just heard.

“Suspicious… scared the bejeebies out of my dog,” one person commented.

Pagano was in bed when she heard the noise over West Des Moines.

“It sounded more like a plane. So, we thought it was like coming down, like hitting the ground, like crashing, but it be like, also thought it could be like, just like a really loud, loud storm,” said Pagano.

The Des Moines airport and the Iowa Air Guard confirmed the mystery noise was a B-1 Lancer bomber based at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

The military video of the B-1 shows what the bomber looks like. The Iowa Air Guard said aircraft like this often fly routine missions to various locations in the Midwest.

Officials at Grand Forks Air Force Base have confirmed the jet was conducting a routine mission and never went below 15,000 feet of altitude.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.