Ed Sheeran to open the Old Phone Pub in Ipswich, Massachusetts

Massachusetts (WBZ) — Ed Sheeran appears to like Massachusetts. He’s opening the Old Phone Pub in Ipswich, just days after his surprise appearance at a Boston bar on St. Patrick’s Day.

The pop-up Irish pub will open Friday on the North Shore. Sheeran said it will be a “full, working pub,” but that it will operate for only two days. It’s named for Sheeran’s newest single.

He debuted the song “Old Phone” for a large audience on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night and revealed his upcoming album will be called “Play.”

Sheeran said if you want to attend the opening of The Old Phone pub, go turn on your own old phone, find a old message or video that means a lot to you and send it to a special text line set up by Sheeran.

You can find that number on The Old Phone Pub website.

If your message is selected it will be projected on the walls of the pub, which will serve Guinness and tater tots, according to Sheeran.

Sheeran did not confirm if he’s attending the opening in person, but Fallon said the singer will be there.

Sheeran said the music video for the song is “basically the build of the pub with everyone locally.” The exact address has yet to be revealed.

Sheeran has spent plenty of time in Massachusetts, where he has plenty of fans.

Back in July 2023, he set the single-show attendance record at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. At the time, Sheeran said it was his “favorite place to play in the United States.” Earlier that day, he surprised a group of young musicians in Boston.

He came back last year to headline Boston Calling and was spotted at a Boston Celtics game and visiting kids at Boston Children’s Hospital.

