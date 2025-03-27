Doctor charged with attempted murder after trying to kill his wife on Oahu hiking trail makes first court appearance

By Taylor Romine, Veronica Miracle and Andi Babineau, CNN

(CNN) — An anesthesiologist charged with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly attacking his wife on an Oahu hiking trail made his first court appearance Thursday following his arrest earlier this week.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, appeared in a district court in Hawaii Thursday for a brief procedural hearing.

Prosecutors filed a Judicial Determination of Probable Cause (JDPC), a document which lays out the evidence against him, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The judge set his bail to $5 million.

Konig’s attorney declined CNN’s request for comment.

Konig was hiking with his wife Monday morning near Pali Lookout when he “attempted to push her off the trail and then struck her multiple times to her head with a rock,” police said. Two witnesses who saw the assault called 911, they said.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department said Wednesday it had treated a 36-year-old woman for head and facial injuries after being assaulted, and she was transported in serious condition to a local emergency room.

CNN has reached out to the hospital for an update on the woman’s condition.

Police said they arrested Konig on Monday near Pali Highway “after a brief foot pursuit,” more than seven hours after the attack.

Konig’s Hawaii medical license, which he obtained in September 2022, was in good standing as of Tuesday evening, according to the state’s professional vocational licensing database.

Konig is suspended from working at Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he’s employed as an independent contractor, according to a representative from Maui Health.

In a statement to CNN, the representative said, “We have been made aware of the allegations against Gerhardt Konig, MD. Dr. Konig’s medical staff privileges at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been suspended pending investigation. Maui Health takes these concerns and the safety of its patients very seriously and will cooperate with authorities as appropriate.”

A representative from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center confirmed Konig worked there previously but said he has not worked with UPMC for more than two years.

