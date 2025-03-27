Danielle Collins adopts dog she rescued while playing at Miami Open

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Danielle Collins may not have won a trophy at the Miami Open, but she did win the heart of a stricken dog named Crash.

When the American world No. 15 saw an injured dog lying in the middle of the road near Hard Rock Stadium, she felt that she had little choice but to intervene. Now, after finding veterinary care and seeing Crash’s health return, she has formally adopted her new canine companion.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Collins said that Crash is recovering having spent five days in hospital on oxygen support.

“His breathing is back to normal, his wounds are healing, and he is definitely enjoying all the love he is receiving,” the 31-year-old said. “He is curious, affectionate, and grateful for a second chance at life.

“It was so incredibly painful to witness a dog in so much pain after being hit by a car, and left in the middle of the road with so many people driving by his curled up body. I’m just grateful I was able to be there and get him the care he needed.”

Crash, Collins added, will be a brother to her labradoodle Quincy – who was courtside for her matches in Miami – and is set to attend school once he is fully recovered.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed for Crash,” she said. “Also a massive thank you to the wonderful team of veterinarians that took care of Crash and helped him receive the best possible care!”

Collins, a four-time WTA champion, won her first two matches at the Miami Open before losing against Belarusian top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 16.

