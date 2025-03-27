Arrest docs show man only took a big gulp during finger gun robbery in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man was arrested last weekend in Colorado Springs after he allegedly robbed a store with a "finger gun," the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported on Monday, March 24.

Arrest records now show that the only thing the man got away with during the alleged heist was a big gulp.

According to the arrest affidavit, CSPD responded to the store off North Newport Road just before midnight on March 23, after a silent alarm was triggered. The clerk at the store told officers that the suspect, now identified as Antonio Taylor, came inside the store and pointed his finger at the clerk like a finger gun. Taylor then said, "This is a robbery," and went through the aisles of the store. Taylor also told the clerk if he intervened he would "beat his ass." The clerk also said that Taylor kept talking to himself and calling the clerk a "mother*****r." The clerk told officers he wasn't sure what Taylor took, besides a big gulp.

The affidavit shows that Taylor left the store and failed to stop for an officer's light and sirens a short time later. He was eventually spotted parked at a gas station and was surrounded by law enforcement vehicles.

Documents show that officers eventually realized that Taylor's teenage daughter was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Taylor was told multiple times that he was under arrest but did not comply. At one point, he grabbed hold of his daughter and would not allow her to leave the vehicle, the arrest affidavit says. Taylor never complied and eventually was physically removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. He resisted officers throughout the contact.

The arrest affidavit states that when Antonio Taylor was interviewed, he said he went into the store to purchase a slurpee and some candy. Taylor claimed he warned the clerk not to act like he was going to rob the store because he had been falsely accused of this in the past. He then said that when the clerk pressed the button, he assumed it was an alarm, and that was what caused him to leave the store without paying.

The affidavit then states that the security cameras from the store, identified as a 7-11, showed Antonino Taylor walk into the store and immediately point his finger at the clerk and then walk down the aisles. The footage also shows Taylor walking through the aisles with a big gulp in his hands. He then walked straight out of the store without stopping at the counter, the affidavit says.

The arrest affidavit states that Antonio Taylor is facing charges of felony robbery, felony second-degree kidnapping, felony vehicular eluding, misdemeanor child abuse, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.