Walls like Swiss cheese: Pipe bombs, drugs found in man’s home

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — Wake County deputies were called to Banks Road near Spring Farm Road in Raleigh to investigate a man firing a gun into the air in his front yard.

When they arrived on Sunday night, they found Aaron Deuel, 43, with an arsenal of bomb-making materials and drugs. Authorities called the State Bureau of Investigation and its bomb squad to help in the search of Deuel’s home.

He is charged with:

– Two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction

– Felony possession of methamphetamine

– Felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place to keep or sell a controlled substance

– Felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

– Simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

– Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deuel’s mother told WRAL News that he suffered from PTSD after serving in Iraq.

“I’ve been worried about how to help him for years and didn’t know how,” she said.

WRAL News learned that in the past year, law enforcement has been called to the home nine times.

His mom told WRAL News that there’s the makings of another homemade bomb in the driveway. Officers described the interior walls of the home as “Swiss cheese.”

“Thanks to the thorough work of our deputies, investigators and the SBI, we were able to contain the threat and prevent any further risk to the community,” Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe said. “While what was reported as gunfire led to the discovery of dangerous weapons and illegal drugs, we will continue to take necessary steps to help safeguard our residents.”

Authorities are holding Deuel on a $150,000 secured bond.

Deuel is due in court again on April 11.

