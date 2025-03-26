Vermont’s real-life ‘Homeward Bound’ trio in need of forever home

By Jackson Stoever

EAST MONTPELIER, Vermont (WPTZ) — An unusual tale of companionship between three stray animals has one humane society in Central Vermont trying to find them a new home.

River, Rain and Reed are three buddies with an unbreakable bond.

“They were found together as strays,” said co-executive director of Central Vermont Humane Society Erika Holm.

The trio have been inseparable since they were picked up off the street on March 3 and brought in by the Central Vermont Humane Society earlier this month. They said the trio was found together, wandering the streets of Williamstown before they were ultimately rescued.

They were found in rough shape and have been on the road to recovery these last few weeks.

“River’s skin has already improved dramatically when you look at the pictures from when we got her,” said Holm. “We’ve seen really good hair growth.”

The pups found their place in the shelter soon enough but Reed would not lift a paw without his furry friends beside him. A bond expert says that can be common among animals that share similar experiences.

Alana Stevenson is an animal behaviorist who specializes in dogs and cats.

“Cats are very selective with who they bond with,” said Stevenson. “If a cat is close to anyone, whether it’s a human, a cat or another animal, it’s because they feel safe and like the individual. It is a voluntary choice, not an innate need.”

The Humane Society says it is a friendship you see in the movies, referencing the beloved pet adventure ‘Homeward Bound,’ which also starts two dogs and a cat in a social media blast this week. It has been shared nearly 200 times on Facebook since Monday.

“How often do you see not only cats and dogs together and love each other, but in their case, loose and stay together?” said Holm.

Only these three are still looking for a place to call home. Erika and her team hope there is a family out there ready to welcome all three with open arms and make sure they too are homeward bound.

“We know that asking somebody to take on two dogs and a cat is a lot, but we are hopeful somebody has a big space in their heart and their home that these three can fill for them,” said Holm.

If you want to meet River, Rain and Reed and help them find their forever home together, you can give Central Vermont Humane Society a call at (802) 476-3811.

