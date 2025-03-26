Officials issue warning after alligator kills dog

By Graham Cawthon

BEAUFORT COUNTY, South Carolina (WJCL) — Officials in Beaufort County are warning pet owners after a recent incident in which an alligator killed a dog.

According to information provided Wednesday by Beaufort County Animal Services, the incident happened this past weekend. A specific location was not given.

“We urge all pet owners to keep their dogs away from bodies of water that may harbor alligators,” the BCAS posted on its Facebook page.

BCAS also offered these tips to keep pets and pet owners safe:

Leash your dog: Maintain control, especially near water Supervise: Don’t let dogs swim in potentially dangerous areas Avoid dawn/dusk: Alligators are more active during these times Stay alert: Watch for alligator signs Know the area: Check for local alligator reports

