By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Local News Fire ravages abandoned church in East Los Angeles losangeles By Dean Fioresi Updated on: March 25, 2025 / 6:28 PM PDT / KCAL News

A large flame destroyed an abandoned church connected to a commercial building in East Los Angeles on Tuesday.

It was first reported at around 5:10 p.m. at a building in the 1400 block of S. Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As they continued to battle the flames, firefighters declared the blaze a Second Alarm.

Firefighters said that no one was inside of the building when they arrived at the location.

SkyCal flew overhead as the firefight continued, where a portion of the roof appeared to have caved in due to the fire. Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building as firefighters battled from extended ladders and the ground.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

The building appeared to be a previous location for both a church and a business called “The Door of Hope Community Center,” which worked to provide emergency food and holiday assistance to youth through Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.