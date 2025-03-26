EPSO investigators seeking info on potential additional victims in sexual assault case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Investigators at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) are seeking information about any potential additional victims of a man who was arrested for sexual offenses against children.

According to EPSO, detectives launched an investigation on Feb. 14, 2025, following a report of sexual assault on a child. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Jason Johns, who was charged with "sexual offenses against children," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office also said that Johns has been a foster parent.

During the course of the investigation, detectives uncovered additional allegations against Johns, some of which span a decade, EPSO said. Based on this information, investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.