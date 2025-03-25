Woman found murdered in hotel room

By Malcolm Shields, Ari Hait

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — Investigators with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out what happened to a woman who was found dead in a Port St. Lucie hotel room Monday morning.

Detectives have declared her death a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve identified the woman but are not releasing her name until they can notify her next of kin.

Lt. Andrew Bolonka of the sheriff’s office said the victim was found in a room at the Best Western on U.S. 1 just after 11 a.m.

“We have a suspicious death,” Bolonka said. “We have a female who was found earlier this morning in a hotel room by cleaning staff.”

Paramedics arrived but were not able to revive the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives secured a search warrant and scoured the hotel room.

They have not said what they found, but it was enough to allow them to say she was murdered.

Investigators also announced they are searching for a man they’re calling a person of interest.

“Last night, a little after 5:30 p.m., a gentleman rented that hotel room,” Bolonka said. “The hotel room was rented using a female’s credit card. But at this time, I cannot tell you the relationship between the credit card and the deceased.”

Investigators have not released a description of that man.

