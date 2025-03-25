VTA strike continues for 3rd week after union votes down latest proposal

By Tim Johns

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — After weeks on strike, union workers on Monday firmly rejected the latest offer coming from the Valley Transportation Authority.

More than 80% of the vote is in favor of continuing the Amalgamated Transit Union’s strike.

“By a vote of 188 yes, to 919 no,” said ATU Local 265 president Raj Singh.

The VTA’s latest proposal offered an 11% pay increase over a three-year contract.

But ATU leadership told us that the transit agency had added things into the contract involving attendance and overtime policies.

Two issues the union thought had been previously resolved.

“Bringing items that were removed from the conversation back into their offer ultimately dictated the results that we got today,” Singh said.

Following the vote, the VTA releasing a statement which reads in part:

“VTA has put forward a more than fair proposal that ensures employees receive competitive pay and strong benefits for themselves an their families. At a time when so many workers across industries are facing uncertainty and job losses, VTA is proud to offer stability and opportunity.”

While the strike drags on, the VTA announced on Monday that they’re offering $5 Uber vouchers to impacted commuters, twice a day.

“I wish that they would come to a deal. It’s the third week. The city’s kind of knee capped right now. No one’s really able to get around,” Asrat said.

VTA commuter Thomas Asrat says since the strike, he’s been forced to walk most places around San Jose.

Asrat tells us he was riding his bike for a while, but that too is no longer an option.

“I just got a flat on my bike, and I was looking forward to taking the bus but it’s definitely not coming,” Asrat said.

Both the VTA and the ATU say they’re open to continuing negotiations and want to start meditation again soon.

Even if both sides blame the other for the failed negotiations so far.

“They’re the ones that are continuing to stall these conversations instead of trying to come to an agreement and get service as soon as possible,” said Singh.

There has been no VTA bus or light rail service since March 9.

