Trial begins for Massachusetts doctor accused in wife’s death

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

DOVER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a doctor who is accused of murdering his wife, whose body was found in a pond near the couple’s Dover, Massachusetts, home five years ago.

Prosecutor said Ingolf Tuerk killed 45-year-old Kathleen McLean, who was last seen at the couple’s Valley Road home on May 14, 2020. Her remains were found days later in a small pond not far from the couple’s home, officials said.

Officials said Tuerk confessed to putting her body in the pond and weighed it down with rocks. They say this happened after a heated fight between the couple.

At the time of the incident, Tuerk was out on bail on pending domestic charges and was required to stay away from McLean, according to court documents. McLean had previously filed for divorce.

Tuerk is a urologist who was featured on WCVB’s Chronicle in 2013 for his work with robotic surgery.

In November 2019, he agreed to pay $150,000 in a settlement with Attorney General Maura Healey after he was accused of falsely billing MassHealth for equipment that was not being used in procedures.

