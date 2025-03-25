Texas Rising: Reps. Casar and Crockett Lead Bold Democratic Charge Against Trump and Musk

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 24, 205 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a nation where political courage can sometimes feel like a rare gem, two bold Texas Democrats are refusing to stay silent. U.S. Representatives Greg Casar (D-Austin) and Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) have stepped up to the national stage, not just to resist former President Donald Trump’s influence—but to ignite a new fire in the Democratic Party. Their shared mission? To champion working families, hold billionaires accountable, and remind America that Texas Democrats still know how to shake things up. And make no mistake—this isn’t politics as usual. It’s political passion in full blaze, Texas-style.

Taking On Titans: The Tesla Tussle At the center of this storm is none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose entanglements with Trump and cozy proximity to federal contracts have raised eyebrows and ire. While Musk’s empire has made a Texas-sized mark on the Lone Star State, his political ties and perceived role in advancing Trump’s interests have drawn fierce opposition. Rep. Greg Casar, already making waves as a progressive powerhouse, lit up a crowd in Tucson with a fiery 12-minute speech that didn’t mince words. Backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Casar slammed Musk and the “oligarchy” surrounding Trump, declaring it’s high time to “Fire Elon Musk.” But Casar didn’t stop there. “Our job is not just to beat the fraudster Republicans at the polls,” he told the crowd. “Our job is also to make sure the Democratic Party stops thinking small, does big things for working people. Always, no matter what.” Now that is Texas-sized vision.

Crockett’s Birthday Wish? Hold Elon Accountable Meanwhile, in a show of political poise and unapologetic grit, Rep. Jasmine Crockett joined a virtual rally calling out Musk’s influence and urging protests at Tesla dealerships on March 29—her birthday. “All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” Crockett said with a smirk, making it crystal clear that her call was for nonviolent protest and accountability—not chaos. Predictably, her words were twisted. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, speaking on Fox News, tried to paint Crockett’s remarks as threatening—an all-too-familiar tactic used to silence bold women of color in politics. But Crockett didn’t flinch. “She’s attempting to get me to say ‘Oh, I’m going to be scared and just not going to say anything,’” Crockett said in response. “That’s not happening.” Message received.

A New Texas Blueprint for National Change Casar, 35, and Crockett, 43, are both in their second term in Congress—and they’re rewriting what it means to be a Texas Democrat. They’re fierce. They’re unfiltered. And they’re unafraid to go toe-to-toe with billionaires and bullies alike. More importantly, they represent a generational shift in the Democratic Party—a willingness to challenge complacency within their own ranks while fighting tooth and nail for working people, equity, and justice. Their fight isn’t just about Trump or Musk. It’s about reminding Americans that Texas isn’t a monolith—and that bold, progressive leadership from the South can help steer the nation forward.

At a glance: • Casar calls out the “oligarchy” benefiting from Trump-era contracts and demands Democrats dream bigger. • Crockett stands her ground after facing backlash for challenging Elon Musk’s influence. • Both reps are boldly carving out space for progressive Southern leadership. Houston Style Magazine proudly supports voices that rise above the noise—leaders who speak for the voiceless, stand firm in their truth, and remind us that the future of America runs straight through the heart of Texas. Let the movement continue.

