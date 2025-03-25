Medford representative calls for federal investigation into Oregon Youth Authority after sex abuse allegations against employees

By Liv Collom

SALEM, Ore. (KDRV) — Rep. Kim Wallan, a Republican representing the Oregon House District 6 in Medford, is pushing the U.S. Attorney General to initiate a federal investigation into the Oregon Youth Authority (OYA). This comes after allegations of systemic sexual abuse at the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility.

“The severity and extent of these allegations are deeply troubling,” Wallan said in a statement on Friday, Mar. 21. “Firing one person at the top is not enough; it is imperative that we uncover the truth and ensure that such egregious violations of trust and safety are never repeated.”

The OYA is facing a $51 million lawsuit filed this month from 10 people saying they were sexually abused as children while in custody at the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn. The suit claims that Dr. Edward “Gary” Edwards, the longtime chief medical officer at the prison, used his position of power to sexually abuse young boys under the guise of medical care.

Gov. Tina Kotek placed OYA director Joe O’Leary on administrative leave in February after an investigation into issues being reviewed in its Professional Standards Office (PSO). The lawsuit says OYA staff ignored widespread complaints about abuse at the facility.

Wallan said that she is also calling on Oregon to follow up on any state-level crimes coming from the backlog of complaints.

