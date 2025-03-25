Judge blocks Texas A&M drag show ban, citing First Amendment rights

By Baileigh Sheffield

HOUSTON (KXXV) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of a Texas A&M student group, blocking university officials from banning an upcoming drag show on campus.

The judge cited First Amendment protections.

Judge Lee H. Rosenthal of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas found that the Texas A&M Queer Empowerment Council is likely to prove the university’s drag show ban violates free speech rights.

The court determined that drag performances are a form of theatrical expression protected under the First Amendment and that the university’s justification for the ban was insufficient. As a result, the student-organized “Draggieland” event will proceed as scheduled on Thursday.

Texas A&M students have hosted Draggieland annually since 2020 — still, in February, the university’s Board of Regents voted to ban drag performances across all 11 system campuses, citing concerns about the content being “offensive” and inconsistent with the university’s values.

The decision was linked to a recent executive order issued by President Donald Trump on “gender ideology.”

Following the ruling, the Queer Empowerment Council released a statement saying, “This is another demonstration of the resilience of queer joy. While the fight isn’t over, we are excited to move forward and put on the best show possible.”

FIRE filed suit earlier this month to overturn the ban and secure an injunction to allow the event. The court’s ruling ensures the performance can occur while legal proceedings continue.

