Georgia pair arrested after allegedly scamming a woman out of over $80K, police report

By Erin Rosas

MONTICELLO, Kentucky (WLEX) — The Monticello Police Department reported that a Georgia pair were arrested on March 19 after police found that they scammed a woman out of over $80,000.

The department reported that 37-year-old Amit Patel and 28-year-old Dishaben Patel were stopped in a 2021 Honda van at the intersection of Castle and Elk Street and were arrested.

Uniform citations filed by the department detailed that on March 17, police were called to 43 Highland Avenue on a reported fraud. Upon arrival, the citation read that the victim explained to police that on March 12, “she was on her computer when it froze up and a box popped up and told her to call a number.”

When she called the number, the citation noted she spoke with a man and a woman who said they were with the Federal Trade Commission. Further, the pair allegedly claimed that her computer had been hacked and her personal information had been compromised, the citation reported.

The suspects then allegedly told her that she would have to pay them money to get it fixed. On March 14, the citation said that the victim cashed a bank certificate of deposit for $52,000, sent a photo of the slip to the suspects, and placed it in a shoe box, reportedly on their direction. A man, according to the citation, allegedly came to her home and picked up the money.

The citation added that on March 17 the victim completed the same process with the duo on the phone for $32,000 and a man in the same vehicle as before allegedly picked up the money again.

On March 19, the citation read that another transaction was set to occur for $50,000 with the pair arriving at 43 Highway Avenue and collecting the shoe box that was “supposed to have $50,000” in it.

Police then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle after it left the home and found the shoe box and arrested the pair, according to the citation.

Both Amit and Disheban were charged with the following, the citation listed:

Engaged in organized crime Theft by deception-include cold checks $10,000 or more (conspiracy) Knowingly exploit adult by person>$300.

