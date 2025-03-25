Family trying to cope after couple found dead from murder-suicide

By Akilah Davis

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) — A couple was found dead inside a home in Johnston County on Saturday. Investigators say it appears to be a murder-suicide and they’re still investigating.

Family members are left without words as they try to cope and understand what happened.

The incident happened on Chaney Drive in Garner near Cornwallis Road. Deputies said 911 dispatchers received a call from a person inside the home, who hung up. When dispatchers called back, 53-year-old Christopher Pugh answered and said he did not call.

Authorities said a woman, who was identified as 54-year-old Teresa Adams-Pugh, could then be heard asking for help in the background of the call. When first responders arrived at the scene, they say they heard what appeared to be gunshots.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said it was able to obtain warrants to enter the home where they found the married couple dead from gunshot wounds.

Family members told ABC11 Eyewitness News on Monday the couple had been married for over 20 years and there were never any signs of domestic violence. They didn’t even know a gun was in the home.

“Total surprise. He adored her. Whatever Renee wanted, Chris would give it to her,” said Marion Shaw, Teresa Adams-Pugh. “She was fun-loving and the life of our family party.”

According to Shaw, her daughter had four children and 14 grandchildren. Adams was proud that her granddaughter Daniya Adams-Smith was heading to North Carolina A & T University this fall for college.

“She just wanted us to be the best we could be. You could tell,” said Daniya Adams-Smith.

The family said they never saw any signs of domestic violence.

“My paw paw never yelled at us. There’s no way we could have suspected this. He wasn’t violent at all. You can’t even say you saw him mad. They didn’t fuss in front of us. None of that,” said Adams-Smith.

Loved ones of the couple are struggling to understand why this tragedy happened. It all comes as a complete shock for them and residents in the Spring Creek Estates community.

“They kept to themselves but was very friendly and supportive. My friend would have a lemonade stand and they would come support,” said one neighbor.

According to residents in the community, during the standoff, deputies were asking residents to either evacuate or not come home.

“I pulled up my RING doorbell and an officer was approaching just telling me please do not come home. He wouldn’t tell me what was going on, but just said don’t come home. I will let you know when it’s safe to come home,” said the neighbor.

The family of the victims is left with questions as they are forced to grieve the loss of two lives forever.

“Chris was a good man. He just did the wrong thing,” said Shaw.

