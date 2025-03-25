El Paso County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Security-Widefield homicide case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says they've made an arrest in a homicide that happened Monday in Security-Widefield.

29-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia Hernandez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, felony menacing, and false imprisonment.

“My Office stands firm in our commitment to public safety and justice for all victims. We will continue to work together with our federal partners to hold criminals accountable and protect our community," said Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a release.

On Monday, the sheriff's office says a deputy was out patrolling when they came across a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near the intersection of Crawford Avenue and Withington Drive.

The deputy said they realized the man inside was unresponsive and started performing life-saving measures, but shortly after, the man was declared dead.

Initially, investigators declared the death suspicious but later identified it as a homicide. The sheriff's office and coroner's office have not officially announced the victim's cause of death.

The sheriff's office has also not released details as to why the suspect, Miguel Angel Garcia Hernandez, is facing kidnapping and false imprisonment charges.

However, EPSO did emphasize that the suspect is an illegal immigrant.

“As Sheriff, I am committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring our community remains a safe place for all who call El Paso County home,” said Sheriff Roybal. “This case represents an appalling act of violence carried out by an individual who had no legal right to be in our country.