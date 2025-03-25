Celebrate Wellness, Community & Culture at the 2025 Houston Black Family Wellness Expo

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 23, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, get ready! On Saturday, March 29, 2025, Finnigan Park will transform into a vibrant hub of health, hope, and healing as the Houston Area Chapters of The Links, Incorporated present the 2025 Black Family Wellness Expo — and trust us, you won’t want to miss a moment of it. This isn’t just another community fair — it’s a transformative celebration of culture, care, and connection, all offered completely free to the public. It’s where serious health services meet soulful sounds, where wellness meets fun, and where families can come together to learn, heal, and grow.

A Wellness Wonderland for the Whole Family Hosted at 4900 Providence Street in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward, the Black Family Wellness Expo is part of The Links, Incorporated’s National Impact Day, and its mission is clear: to reduce health disparities in the Black community and uplift lives one heartbeat at a time. From mammograms to mental health counseling, CPR training to HIV testing, and STEM workshops to dental and vision screenings, this one-day event provides resources that can change — and save — lives. Need a fresh look? They’ve got you covered with free haircuts. Curious about nutrition? Walk into a chat with licensed professionals. And for our young innovators, the dedicated STEM zone is ready to spark the minds of our next generation of engineers and scientists.

Health Heroes and Community Champions This power-packed expo brings more than services — it brings experiences. Picture this: mobile health units courtesy of the Houston Astros, Metro Discovery Bus adventures, and interactive resources from the Houston Public Library and Memorial Hermann’s cutting-edge Neighborhood RV. All day long, attendees can indulge in free food, giveaways, raffles, and live music that keeps the energy high. And for those looking to engage in meaningful dialogue, pull up a chair for the fireside chats covering powerful topics like Maternal Mortality, Alzheimer’s Awareness, and Mental Health Advocacy.

Powered by Purpose The Houston Area Chapters of The Links, Incorporated — including Fort Bend County, Golden Triangle, Greater Pearland Area, Gulf Coast Apollo, Houston, Katy-Richmond Area, Missouri City, Port City, and Texas Spring Cypress — are the heart and soul behind this movement. Their commitment to community wellness is more than a mission; it’s a legacy of love in action. And none of this would be possible without the generous support of their community sponsors who believe in a Houston where everyone, regardless of ZIP code, can access life-saving resources with dignity and pride.

Mark Your Calendars, Houston! Houston Style Magazine readers, we invite families from all corners of the city to be part of this transformative day of wellness, empowerment, and joy. Whether you’re looking for essential health screenings, inspiration for healthier living, or just a fun-filled day with your loved ones, the 2025 Black Family Wellness Expo is where you’ll want to be. Let’s come together, Houston. Because a healthier future for our families starts with events like these — and with YOU.

Event Details: 🗓️ Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025 📍 Location: Finnigan Park, 4900 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77020 🎟️ Admission: Free and open to the public

