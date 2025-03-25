1,300-year-old temple destroyed as wildfires ravage South Korea, killing 18 people

By Gawon Bae and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — A centuries-old Buddhist temple has been destroyed as South Korea struggles to contain ‘unprecedented’ wildfires ravaging the country’s southeast that have killed at least 18 people.

The 1,300-year-old Gounsa temple in Uiseong County, located more than 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of the capital Seoul, was completely burned to the ground with its ceremonial bell the only piece appearing somewhat intact, according to photos from the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism.

Some of the artifacts that were in the historic site, including the seated stone Buddha designated a treasure by the state, were spared from the fire as they were relocated to other temples ahead of the approaching blazes, it added.

At least 18 people have been killed and 19 others injured as wildfires fueled by dry air and strong winds rage in the country’s southern regions, according to a situation report released by the Interior Safety Ministry.

Among those killed were four civil servants dispatched to fight the wildfire, authorities said.

More than 10,000 firefighters, police and civil servants have been deployed to multiple areas in the south since dozens of blazes broke out over the weekend, authorities said.

As of Wednesday, the fires had burned more than 17,398 hectares (nearly 43,000 acres) of land, officials said.

Han Duck-soo, South Korea’s prime minister and acting president, said the fires were the worst the country has seen in recent years and had caused “unprecedented damage.”

“We need to focus all our capabilities on extinguishing wildfires for the rest of this week as we’re concerned about unprecedented wildfire damages,” Han told reporters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

