Kangaroo Capture: Police in South Carolina respond after exotic animal escapes

By Graham Cawthon

HORRY COUNTY, South Carolina (WJCL) — Police in South Carolina were called out to a very unexpected call over the weekend.

According to the Horry County Police Department, officers in the 4th precinct patrol division responded Saturday after a report of a kangaroo on the loose.

Photos posted on the department’s Facebook page show the kangaroo on the side of the road beside a patrol car.

Officers were able to capture the animal and safely return it back home.

“You know how we say ‘no two days in Horry County are the same’? Members of the jury, we present Exhibit K,” the department posted on Facebook.

While there is no state law restricting the ownership of a kangaroo, municipalities in South Carolina could have rules preventing residents from owning exotic pets.

