Firefighter loses home and puppy while battling Oklahoma wildfires

GUTHRIE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A volunteer firefighter in Logan County lost his home and puppy while protecting the community during last week’s wildfires, and now the community is working to help him rebuild.

“It’s very bittersweet. I did what I had signed up to do, I knew where my heart was at,” said Jason Smith, a Guthrie resident and Meridian volunteer firefighter.

About five months ago, Smith moved to his neighborhood in Guthrie to start a new chapter with a new home and a new puppy named Maxine.

“I came here, planted roots, got involved, started building right away,” Smith said.

Last Friday, wildfires burned over 100,000 acres and destroyed more than 400 homes, including Smith’s. It was his first day on the job as a Meridian volunteer firefighter after months of training.

“The smoke was so thick, it was unlike anything I’d ever seen,” Smith said.

Smith explained that finding out his neighborhood couldn’t be saved was nerve-wracking, but it didn’t stop him from fighting the flames with departments across the state.

“You just can’t leave doing what you’re doing, you’re on assignment, you continue that assignment,” Smith said.

Now, Smith is focused on putting his life back together piece by piece. Over $3,000 has already been raised to aid in this effort.

“There hasn’t been a moment gone by that somebody hasn’t texted me, called me, just made sure I’m alright and things are good moving forward,” Smith said. “That’s the Oklahoma way. Everybody just jumps in immediately. It’s just pure love.”

While he’s grateful for all the support, Smith’s focus remains on his friends and neighbors with fewer resources.

“We’re a tight-knit community and we all look out for each other,” Smith said. “There’s still just one family that’s not back here, and as far as missing their conversations, their smiles, and their waves, it’s a puzzle piece that’s not there yet.”

