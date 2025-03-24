Four arrested in New Mexico mass shooting that left several teens dead at Las Cruces park

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Four people have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Friday night that left three teenagers dead and 15 others injured, police said early Sunday.

Tomas Rivas, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Saturday, according to Las Cruces Police. On Sunday, another 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested, police said in an update.

“About 12:20 p.m. Sunday, March 23, police arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with three open counts of murder,” police said in a social media post. “The three previous arrests on this case – two 17-year-old boys and 20-year-old Tomas Rivas – all face the same charges.”

Additional charges are pending for all four suspects, police added.

Rivas was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center Sunday morning and is being held without bond. The three teenagers are being held in the juvenile section of the detention facility, police said. It’s unclear if Rivas or the teens have attorneys.

Andrew Madrid, 16; Jason Gomez, 18; and Dominick Estrada, 19, were killed in the shooting, according to police.

Nine male and six female victims ranging in age from 16 to 36 were injured, police said. Their names were not released. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

The violence marked the 53rd mass shooting of 2025, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The shooting happened at Young Park just after 10 p.m. Friday, after an altercation between two groups during an “unsanctioned car show,” Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story said at a Saturday news conference.

The park remains closed during the investigation, police said.

“This is a sad day for our community,” Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez said Saturday. “I want to ask the community to gather together, to stand strong and united as we try to heal and face this tragic event that took place in our city.”

A fundraiser to help victims of the shooting and their families has been established by the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

Las Cruces is on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert, around 41 miles north of the US-Mexico border.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

