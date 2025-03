COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects following a smash-and-grab robbery on the east side of the springs near the Citadel Mall.

Police say the suspects broke into the business around 3:24 in the morning, wearing black ski masks. They caused considerable damage and stole jewelry, though the dollar amount is unknown.

Police believe the suspects left on foot and escaped in a vehicle.