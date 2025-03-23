Pope Francis discharged from hospital after double pneumonia battle to continue recovery at Vatican



By Christopher Lamb, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Antonia Mortensen, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis was released from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he has been battling double pneumonia for the past five weeks, on Sunday, returning to the Vatican where he will continue his recovery.

The pontiff left the hospital shortly after he made his first public appearance in more than five weeks, waving to people and giving a thumbs up from a balcony.

Though the pope looked frail and struggled to speak, he addressed the crowd outside the hospital, thanking them and acknowledging one woman in the crowd who was holding flowers. He also gave a blessing, though appeared to have some difficulty raising his arms.

Despite this, the pontiff seemed alert, shaking his head when an aide came over to him to ask something.

Francis, 88, was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14 initially suffering from a severe respiratory infection. He was subsequently diagnosed with a polymicrobial infection, which evolved to pneumonia in both lungs.

His medical team said Saturday that his condition had now stabilized allowing for him to be discharged to convalesce at his residence in the Vatican, Casa Santa Marta, for the next two months.

The pope had previously only been seen once during his lengthy hospital stay when the Vatican released a photograph of Francis praying at the hospital’s chapel.

Francis has not led the Angelus prayer for the past six Sundays, but has still offered a reflection every week.

“During this long period of hospitalization, I have had the opportunity to experience the patience of the Lord, which I also see reflected in the tireless care of doctors and health workers, as well as in the care and hopes of the relatives of the sick,” he said in his Angelus message, which was distributed to reporters in advance.

“This trusting patience, anchored in the love of God that does not fail, is truly necessary in our life, especially to face the most difficult and painful situations,” he continued.

