2 arrested in New Mexico mass shooting that left 3 teens dead at Las Cruces park

(CNN) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Friday night that left three teenagers dead and 15 others injured, police said early Sunday.

Tomas Rivas, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Saturday and charged with three open counts of murder with additional charges pending, according to a Facebook post from Las Cruces Police.

Rivas will be booked and held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center, and the 17-year-old will be sent to a juvenile detention facility, police said. It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

Andrew Madrid, 16; Jason Gomez, 18; and Dominick Estrada, 19, were killed in the shooting, according to police.

Nine male and six female victims ranging in age from 16 to 36 were injured, police said. Their names were not released. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

The violence marked the 53rd mass shooting of 2025, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The shooting happened at Young Park just after 10 p.m. Friday, police said. The park remains closed during the investigation.

“This is a sad day for our community,” Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez said at a Saturday news conference. “I want to ask the community to gather together, to stand strong and united as we try to heal and face this tragic event that took place in our city.”

A fundraiser to help victims of the shooting and their families has been established by the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

