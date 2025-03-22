Turkey detains hundreds as mass protests follow detention of Erdogan’s main rival

By Ipek Yezdani and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — Turkish authorities detained 343 people during mass overnight protests across several cities condemning the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The protests across major cities, which began on Thursday, were largely peaceful, with tens of thousands of demonstrators defying a ban on protests to take to the streets against Imamoglu’s detention.

Turkish authorities detained Imamoglu on Wednesday as part of corruption and terrorism investigations. Detention orders were also issued for about 100 others connected to the mayor, including his press adviser Murat Ongun, according to state-run news agency Anadolu Agency on Wednesday. His party say the charges are politically motivated.

“Those who disrupt social order, threaten the peace and security of our nation, and seek chaos and provocation will never be given an opportunity and will definitely not be tolerated! ” Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on Saturday.

Imamoglu is expected to appear at Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul later on Saturday for further questioning by prosecutors. More protests across the country are expected across the country later.

On Friday, social media videos and local media outlets in Turkey showed police in the capital cities Ankara and Istanbul firing tear gas and using water cannons to disperse protesters.

The Turkish interior ministry said Friday at least 16 police officers were injured during clashes with protesters across Turkey since the eruption of protests.

Erdogan has dismissed opposition anger as “theatrics” and “slogans” for which Turkey has no time.

Imamoglu was elected mayor in 2019 and again in 2024. The next presidential vote is scheduled for 2028, but some analysts say Erdogan could call for early elections, which would allow him to bypass term limits.

