Police offer $20,000 reward in road rage shooting that killed 19-year-old

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo

Click here for updates on this story

DEARBORN, Michigan (WWJ) — A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information that may lead to an arrest in connection to a road rage incident that took the life of a young woman in Dearborn in February.

“She was a young woman with so much promise, whose future was stolen in an instant,” said Chief Issa Shahin, Dearborn Police Department.

Through tears, the family of 19-year-old Rawan Baseti shared how losing their daughter and sister has left a painful wound in their lives.

“To say that my family and I are devastated or heartbroken is an understatement,” said Hani Baseti.

“Losing Rawan is me losing my whole life; that’s my heart,” said Serein Baseti.

Investigators say Baseti was driving a black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee near the intersection of Tireman Avenue and West Morrow Circle in Dearborn on Feb. 21 around 9:45 p.m. when the driver of a white 2015 Chrysler 200 allegedly cut her off.

That is when police say Baseti then followed the car onto Tireman Avenue and Southfield Service Drive in an attempt to get a license plate number.

As both cars reached the intersection, the Chrysler turned onto Cheyenne Street and fired several gunshots.

One of the bullets went through Baseti’s windshield, killing her.

While announcing the reward, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin encouraged people to speak up.

“I am confident that someone out there has some information that could be the key to solving this case. Rawan and her family deserve justice now,” said Shahin.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud underlined the need for the public’s help and offered the city’s continued support.

“The commitment of this city, with the support of this police department, is to deploy every resource and asset that we have to bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Hammoud.

Baseti’s family hopes that by sharing her story, others can avoid a similar tragedy.

“He stole Rawan’s future, and he stole her from us. We urge anyone who’s seen anything or heard anything to speak up so that my beautiful baby sister could get the rest she deserves,” said Hani Baseti.

If you have any information that may help, you can leave an anonymous tip with Dearborn police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.