Woman arrested by D70 school resource officer for child abuse

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo County school resource officer arrested a 36-year-old woman on Thursday for child abuse, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), staff at a District 70 elementary school notified the resource officers that a student had reported that their mother was driving recklessly on the way to school and had veered into oncoming traffic. They also said the mother had been drinking the night before and that morning.

The PCSO said the school resource officer also discovered that one of the woman's three children had visible injuries, which were reportedly caused by the mother that morning before school. That child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the PCSO, Chelsea Valenzuela was arrested on multiple counts of child abuse and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. The three children were placed in the custody of the Department of Human Services.

The PCSO said this is the fourth arrest they have made for child abuse in two weeks. All four arrests started with staff at D70 schools notifying them of the suspected abuse.