Wire fraud conviction: Scottsdale CEO’s cannabis scheme exposed

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) — Christopher E. Galvin of Scottsdale was convicted of wire fraud after a federal jury trial. The conviction was related to a fraudulent cannabis investment fund scheme.

Galvin, 58, was found guilty following a three-day trial presided over by United States District Judge Susan M. Brnovich. His sentencing is scheduled for May 30, 2025.

In April 2019, Galvin founded Hypur Ventures II and served as its CEO. He convinced a victim to invest $100,000 in this fund, claiming it would be used for businesses in the cannabis industry.

The investigation team said Galvin did not invest the money but instead used it to pay his legal bills, pay others, and enrich himself.

Despite promises to return the funds, Galvin never reimbursed the victim.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Phoenix Division conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lindsay Short and Bruce Van Baren handled the prosecution.

