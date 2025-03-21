Parent reacts after police say Vermont student brought unloaded gun, ammo to school

By Michael Cusanelli, James Maloney Reporter

POWNAL, Vt. (WPTZ) — One parent is sharing her reaction after a student was removed from an elementary school class on Wednesday in Bennington County. The sheriff’s department said the student brought an unloaded handgun and ammunition to school with them.

Natasha Hoag said she has two children attending Pownal Elementary School, where the incident occurred. Her daughter was in the same class that the student was removed from.

“She was really upset about it. When I asked her how she felt about it, she said she was sad and mad,” Hoag said. “She knew the kid, so it kind of hit her a little harder. She said she had been friends with them, so it is a little rough for her.”

The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department said the student brought an unloaded 9mm handgun and 67 rounds of ammunition with them to school and sent a message about it on social media.

Two students saw the message, according to the South West Vermont Supervisory Union, and notified their teachers, who followed procedures and contacted the police.

No injuries were reported following the incident, and the student was removed from class. Police were able to seize both the handgun and the ammunition that was in the student’s backpack.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure there is no further danger to the school, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The department added that the situation was a reminder to speak up if someone sees or reads about something that could put others in danger and to contact the proper authorities.

The incident also serves as a reminder for gun owners to keep firearms safely locked away.

“Generally, it is advised that you lock up your firearms separate from your ammo, make sure that those locks are tamper resistant, not easily bypassed, especially children,” Manchester Police Department Patrolman Derek Osgood said.

Hoag said the district and law enforcement handled the situation well. Despite this, Pownal is a safe community for her children.

“I think that anything that needs to be addressed in the future regarding safety protocols will be addressed. But I think this is a very safe school as far as it goes,” Hoag said.

The school had counselors available to both students and staff. The Bennington County Sheriff is handling the ongoing investigation.

