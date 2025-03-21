Orange Crush faces permit hurdles as Tybee Island residents voice concerns

By Tia Maggio

TYBEE ISLAND, Georgia (WJCL) — Tybee Island officials remain undecided on whether to approve a permit for the 2025 Orange Crush beach party, a decision that could significantly impact the event’s future.

“If they’re planning to come that day to this event, they should probably have a backup plan,” Mayor Brian West said.

The city has not yet given the green light for Orange Crush, but organizers still have a chance to secure the permit.

Mayor West told Fox News that a permit is unlikely due to ties with promoters the city does not want involved.

“They understand now that, if they try and work with other promoters, those other promoters are still liable for promoting the event,” West later told WJCL 22 News.

In a statement to WJCL 22, Orange Crush CEO Steven Smalls said, “Orange Crush has been a longstanding tradition, occurring with or without a permit. While we cannot control every outside promoter who associates themselves with the event, we are the official organizers and have taken the necessary steps to bring accountability and order to the festival.”

West noted that some Tybee residents oppose issuing a permit.

“People don’t like the idea that we’re providing a permit because it sends a message that this is going to be a big event and that people should come to it,” West said.

He insisted that is not the city’s goal.

“The purpose of the permit is to put boundaries around the activity, not to broaden it,” West said.

West mentioned that there are conditions organizers need to meet for the permit, the most significant being the event’s duration.

“It’s also Easter weekend. So we want the event to be a Saturday event that starts in the morning on Saturday and ends in the evening on Saturday,” West said.

City council has passed a budget of more than $200,000 for Orange Crush preparations.

