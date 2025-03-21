New Hampshire drone company helps Maine family find their missing dog

By Marissa Barrett

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) — A Maine family has been reunited with their dog thanks to a New Hampshire drone company.

The Cote family of Franklin, Maine, was out of town when one of their two dogs went missing while a family member was watching them.

After two days with no sign of their 8-month-old French bulldog, Stormi, the family contacted 2A Tac Air Ops, a Barrington, New Hampshire, drone service specializing in animal searches.

“I give them a two-way radio. I have a radio in my truck, so the whole time they’re going out, I’m watching from the drone, but I’m communicating with them via radio,” said Robert Russell, owner of 2A Tac Air Ops. “That’s to get them to Stormi, but the other thing is once they’re getting close, I’m coaching them, actively coaching them on the way to approach the dog because it’s one thing to find the dog, but we need to get Stormi home.”

Stormi was eventually found on a small island in the middle of a swamp.

The owners were able to leash her just minutes after she was located.

