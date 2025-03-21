Hart County elementary school substitute teacher accused of being intoxicated

By Zach Rainey

HART COUNTY, Ga. (WYFF) — On Thursday, deputies in Hart County, Georgia, announced the arrest of a substitute teacher for public intoxication.

On Wednesday, a school resource officer with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the principal of North Hart Elementary regarding a substitute teacher displaying atypical behavior.

The SRO immediately assessed the situation and requested additional assistance.

After a thorough investigation, 54-year-old Kimberly Lavamita Boseman of Hartwell was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said “The safety of Hart County students and staff remains our top priority, and we commend the quick response of School Staff and the SRO in handling the situation.”

